Mr George Simbachawene replaces Mr January Makamba whose appointment as the minister of state in the Vice President’s Office was revoked by President John Magufuli on Saturday and Mr Hussein Bashe who fills the vacant left by Industry and Trade minister Innocent Bashungwa as deputy minister for Agriculture.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The newly elected minister of state in the Vice President’s Office Environment and Union Affairs George Simbachawene and deputy minister for Agriculture Hussein Bashe have spoken on their new roles.

At the event which was also attended by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, several ministers and government executives, Mr Simbachawene said huge funds were being pumped in through the public and private sector without benefiting the country.

“Most of these funds are used for administrative issues. Being at the parliamentary budget committee chairman, I’ve seen the numbers, but a small amount went into environment projects, considering ongoing environmental degradation,” he said, adding.

“Water sources and forests continue to disappear, rivers are drying regardless of huge amount of funds pumped into the sector which don’t address the challenges.”

He opined that when addressing environment issues they should be separated from global perspectives that could destroy the country’s environment and plunge into serious problems.

According to him, he was aware that the country’s industrial economy, livestock, tourism and all other activities depended on sound environment.

He assured the head of state and the Vice President that he was aware of the challenges facing environment, promising to coordinate with colleagues and experts to resolve challenges facing environment in the country.

“Regarding the union, I will need more time. But, being a legal expert and a lawyer, I’m aware that historical background of the country is the basis of the union rather than writings in the constitution and laws,” he said.

Mr Bashe on the other hand thanked National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai for picking him member of the budget’s committee under chairman George Simbachawene where he increased his understanding of challenges facing the country’s agricultural sector.

“At least 60 to 70 per cent of Tanzanians depend on agriculture and this is where the poor can be served as you have been preaching. I’ve read challenges facing the sector through papers and reports brought in the committee and the parliament, I’m now going to learn more in the field,” he said.

He added: Despite of calling it subsistence agriculture, I know that there is agro-business, agriculture for people’s life and the need to do justice to farmers in order to build the country’s industrial economy,” he added.