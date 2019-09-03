By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. New Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Miraji Mtaturu has been sworn-in today September 3, 2019 to replace Mr Tundu Lissu whose status was revoked.

The oath of allegiance was the first thing in today's Parliament businesses.

Mr Mtaturu's swearing in was contested in the High Court yesterday but the judge ruled out stopping it.

"Now, Singida East constituency residents have a legal representative," said Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai after the new lawmaker had taken his oath.

However, during the oath taking, no Member of Parliament from the official opposition Chadema was seen in the debating chamber. A few MPs from CUF attended the session.

Mr Joseph Selasini (Rombo-Chadema) entered some minutes after the oath.

