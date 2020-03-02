Tanzania to host Sadc’s ministerial council

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi today, Monday March 2, 2020, said that Tanzania is expecting to host the ministerial council of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) between March 16 and March 17, 2019.

The meeting will be the last to be hosted by Tanzania as Sadc chair before the country handovers the chairmanship to Mozambique during the community’s summit which will be held later in August in Maputo, Mozambique.

The meeting will be attended by the ministers of finance and planning; commerce and trade; and foreign affairs ministers from the 16 member countries of Sadc.

“The meeting will be preceded by the meeting by Permanent Secretaries and other senior officers from the respective miniseries,” said Prof Kabudi.

“Among other things, the meeting will discuss the thematic issues which have been discussed in the ongoing meetings. These include disaster management, youth and employment, natural resources and development to name but few,” he added.

Speaking of the accomplishments that Tanzania was able to make during its chairmanship of Sadc, Prof Kabudi said the fact that Tanzania was able to push for Kiswahili recognition at international level as well as making a case for its use as one of Sadc’s official languages is a landmark success during its chairing of Sadc.