By Florah Temba

Moshi. Rombo district in Kilimanjaro region has embarked on a major drive to woo new investors to the Holili border town.

The move is intended to enable the district to diversify its agriculture based economy and create employment to the jobless youths.

Already, some 300 hectares of land have been reserved for setting up the light industries and other earmarked projects in the area.

Under the drive, some Sh3 billion will be paid as compensation to 150 people who will be displaced from the site.

"We are in the process of securing funds for the compensation,” the district executive director Godwin Chacha told The Citizen.

He said compensation would be paid promptly so as to avoid any conflict between investors and those who occupied the land.

At least 150 people would be displaced near the border town to pave way for the light industries and other investment projects.

Light industries earmarked include those processing agricultural products grown in the area such as banana and coffee.

"The goal will be to add value to the agricultural produce some of which are sold or exported in raw form,” he said in an interview.

He added that the initiative to establish an investment zone there was among a raft of strategies to improve the economy.

Holili, on Tanzania/Kenya border, is an important post for small and medium traders from both countries.

It is also a major gateway for human and cargo traffic between Tanzania and Kenya through its recently opened One Stop Border Post (OSBP).

Mr Chacha said the district authorities would ensure that compensation is paid to those to be evicted before new investors took over.

He revealed that plans to woo investors would go along with carrying out new surveys on the fast growing Holili Township.

Already the district has asked for Sh8 billion from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development for the purpose.

"The exercise is meant to ensure Holili town was well planned for strategic purpose being a border town and investment zone,” he explained.

Residents of the area have welcomed deliberate moves to woo investors in the area, saying it would raise their incomes.

"It would also boost cross border business for the benefit of small scale traders,” said Ms Rachel Moiso, an entrepreneur.