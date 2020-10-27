ACT-Wazalendo’s Maalim Seif reportedly arrested

By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar. ACT Wazalendo presidential candidate Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad has reportedly been arrested by police today, Tuesday October 27.

However, Mjini Magharibi’s Police Commander Awadh Juma Haji has said he has no information of Maalin Seif Sharif Hamad’s arrest.

Speaking to Mwnanchi Digital, the publicity and Communication secretary Salim Bimani said Maalim seif was arrested at 0825Hrs at Garagara polling station and was taken to Police headquarters at Ziwani.

Maalim Seif who is also the ACT Wazalendo Chairman had reportedly gone to the polling station to cast his vote.