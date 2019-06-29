ATCL speaks out on first trip to South Africa

Speaking to The Citizen a passenger Mduduzi Sangwena said “I am South African Citizen I had come to Tanzania for business trip. I am very excited to travel with Air Tanzania; the price is reasonable and the services are good."

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) said the first trip to South Africa has shown a great hope as 80 per cent of people who were on plane were passengers who had paid for their tickets.

ATCL managing director Ladislaus Matindi spoke to reporters yesterday after landing at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) from Johannesburg where the Airbus A220-300 went for launch of the first trip.

“This is not usual. That on the first day we travelled with so many passengers? In other routes that we’ve launched, the normal first day has few passengers. This gives us great hope that now our company is doing well,” he said

Mr Matindi added that ATCL was ready to fly four days a week and compete with other airlines. “We have received good comments from passengers,” he said.

However, the company admitted there are some challenges in other destinations such as flight delays.

Speaking to The Citizen a passenger Mduduzi Sangwena said “I am South African Citizen I had come to Tanzania for business trip. I am very excited to travel with Air Tanzania; the price is reasonable and the services are good."

He said when he heard for the first time about the new route to South Africa he couldn’t believe it until the flight took off on Friday. Mr Sangwena added what is required is to ensure that services continue to be improved and the time to leave assured.

Another passenger Rukia Kassim who is a Member of Parliament (Special Seats South Pemba) said the South African route is very important for business people and tourists.