Agency introduces new recruitment tool
Thursday October 31 2019
Dar es Salaam.A recruitment agency,Brighter Monday, has introduced a new product called ‘Best Match’, which enables employers to acquire the best talent in the market.
The Brighter Monday Chief Executive Officer, Ms Mili Rughani, said currently employers find it difficult to select employees from hundreds of applications submitted to them due to lack of a reliable tool.
Rughani explained that the Best Match product uses a mix of human resource (HR) experts and automated matching algorithm to sort and rank candidates, who best match the criteria an employer is looking for.
“The mix (HR experts and automated matching algorithm)is extremely critical as it ensures that science and experience are combined effectively to ensure that an employer gets the very best out of the candidates, who have applied for the role”, she added.