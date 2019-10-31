Agency introduces new recruitment tool

By GadiosaLamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.A recruitment agency,Brighter Monday, has introduced a new product called ‘Best Match’, which enables employers to acquire the best talent in the market.

The Brighter Monday Chief Executive Officer, Ms Mili Rughani, said currently employers find it difficult to select employees from hundreds of applications submitted to them due to lack of a reliable tool.

Rughani explained that the Best Match product uses a mix of human resource (HR) experts and automated matching algorithm to sort and rank candidates, who best match the criteria an employer is looking for.