Airtel Africa partners with World Remit

World Remit enables customers from across the globe to receive money into Airtel Money wallets.

Lagos. Airtel Africa, a telecommunications and mobile money services company, is scaling up its operations with the help of World Remit, a digital money transfer service provider, to broaden its instant money transfer services across Africa.

Airtel Money services are available in the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC), Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Niger. Customers can now send money to Mobile Money accounts from Rwanda via World Remit.

“The connection to more Mobile Money accounts through Airtel Africa allows us to expand our payout network and options available to customers across the continent,” said Andrew Stewart, managing director for Middle East and Africa, World Remit.

Airtel Africa’s CEO Raghunath Mandava said they are committed twards enhancing financial inclusion in the countries where they operate through building a huge infrastructure of cashing in and cashing out locations in the markets and increasing their distribution.

“This means that our customers can now receive fast digital payments via WorldRemit from around the world directly to their mobile phones, as well as access their funds at our exclusive kiosks and branches at their convenience.” He said

