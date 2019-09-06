Airtel Tanzania gets new managing director

By The Citizen reporter

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Africa has today appointed George Mathen as Managing Director for Airtel Tanzania, his appointment is set to take effect on October 1, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Mathen has more than 20 years’ of experience in senior management roles, with experience in the telecommunications and FMCG sectors.

Prior to joining Airtel Africa, he was CEO – Homes, at Bharti Airtel In India where he designed and implemented the Airtel Home strategy.

Prior to taking up the role, he has also been the CEO of various circles within the India business. Before joining Bharti Airtel, George also spent ten years’ in Coca-Cola India in several capacities including Area general manager and sales manager across various regions.

Commenting on this appointment, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer Raghunath Mandava,, said they are excited to welcome the new managing director to Airtel Tanzania.

“He will be responsible for the profitable growth of the business and help Airtel be the preferred telecom brand to bridge the digital divide and preferred partner to grow financial inclusion,” he said.

He re[laces Sunil Colaso, the outgoing managing director, who has been with Airtel Tanzania for the past 13 years with the last six years’ as managing director.

Airtel Africa has a strong presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.