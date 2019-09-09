Airtel Tanzania partners with Ministry of Lands in paying bills

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. Airtel Tanzania has today, September 9, partnered with the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Settlement Development whereby Airtel customers can now pay their land bills through Airtel Money.

Latest statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), show that Tanzania has more than 260 million mobile money subscriptions with total mobile money transactions value pegged at more than Sh8 trillion.

Speaking at the ceremony to launch the Pay Bill through Airtel Money Minister of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development (MLHHSD), William Lukuvi said that government’s innovation and efforts of introducing a state of art government payment through Electronic Payment Gateway (GePG) has eased the process of acquiring bills and making payments for the public.

‘This model of paying government bills has resulted in many benefits such as proper record keeping, timely reporting, reduced leakages, time saving and fraud prevention as well as increasing revenues. For that reason, we are happy with this milestone that Airtel has extended the land bills payment service to the Ministry of Lands where the public can now use Airtel Money to paying land bills,” said Mr Lukuvi.

He added: We understand that Airtel adopted GePG payment system way back partnering with Ministry of Land today will increase our bills collection which in turn will increase government tax collection exercise. I call upon all Airtel customers who own Land to collect their bills either electronically or physically from the Ministry of Lands and pay their bills using this new service.

Speaking at the same occasion, Airtel Tanzania corporate communications and regulatory affairs director Beatrice Singano said that the initiative was to support government plans to increase financial inclusion in Tanzania.

“We understand the importance of tax payment and revenue collection to the government as it is the only way to achieve strategic project development. We will continue partnering with government agencies and institutions to facilitate ease in paying government Taxes, fees and charges,” said Ms Singano.