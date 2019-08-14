Death toll of Tanzania's fuel tanker tragedy reaches 82

Six more victims of Saturday's Morogoro fuel tanker tragedy have died bringing the figure to 82 after 62 died on the spot.

The six victims were among the 38 admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) after the accident that claimed 62 lives on the spot.

On Sunday, 71 people were laid to rest most of the bodies had been burnt beyond recognition.

Thirty eight of those who were injured were transferred to MNH, whereas 16 who remained were admitted in Morogoro Regional Hospital.

Following the death of the six people, MNH’s Senior Public Relations and Customer Care Services Manager Mr Aminiel Algaesha, said 32 are still nursing their injuries at facility; 17 among them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Morogoro Regional Commissioner Dr Kebwe Steven Kwebwe said most of those who died following the disaster were trying to collect leaking petrol from an overturned fuel tanker that later caught fire.

Witnesses said the truck tipped over as it tried to avoid a motorcycle, and locals quickly thronged the scene to collect fuel.

Footage from the scene showed the truck engulfed in smoke and flames, with charred bodies and the burnt-out remains of motorcycle taxis scattered on the ground among scorched trees.

