By By The Citizen Reporter

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza 55, has died Government has announced.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced "with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community" the passing of Nkurunziza, 55.

Mr Nkurunziza died at the Cinquantenaire Hospital in Karusi following a cardiac arrest that he suffered on June 8, 2020.