By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The family of Kenyan citizen Raphael Ongangi has so far been unable to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident, saying that they can’t really explain how the businessman was found near to his aunt’s shop in the coastal city of Mombasa.

No information on why Mr Ongangi found himself in Mombasa and how he was crossed the border remains a mystery as authorities in both countries are yet to release any information relating to the businessman’s disappearance and reappearance.

Mr Ongangi who runs a cargo logistics business was abducted at about 9.30pm on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was found in Mombasa on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, amid mounting pressures from different corners of the country, demanding his release.

In her conversation with The Citizen today, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Mr Ongangi’s wife Veronica Kundya was not interested about the details on how her husband found himself in Mombasa.

“It is not a matter of interest at this moment, at least not to us [the family],” said Ms Kundya in a telephone interview from Mombasa.

“If you ask me, what matters is that my husband has been found and I’m thankful that he is safe and not hurt anywhere.”

Related Stories Abducted Kenyan found alive in Mombasa

She revealed that Mr Ongangi was today taken to a hospital for some medical check-ups and the examinations showed that he was okay. Medical doctors urged him to take a rest.