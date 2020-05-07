CCM MP caught in possession of 16 guns, says Police

By The Citizen Reporter

Shinyanga. Police in Shinyanga is holding CCM Member of Parliament for Kishapu Suleiman Masoud after he was allegedly found in possession of a cache of 16 guns, 536 plus other government trophies.

According to Shinyanga Regional Police Commander Debora Magiligimba, the legislator was arrested on May 3 at his home in Lubaga, Shinyaga Municipality.

“After our officers who were accompanied by Regional Wildlife officer, Perfect Mbwambo conducted a search, they found the guns plus other government trophies,” said Magiligimba.

The RPC said that out of the 16 guns, six were legitimate.

Magiligimba said they had been tipped that the legislator was involved in poaching around the Negezi area in Kishapu District using a Nissan car.

She said the legislator was also found in possession of 35Kg of meat which was in a fridge in the kitchen which was believed to be game meat, whereas more meat was found in the car plus a short gun.

Advertisement

The other 15 guns were found in his bedroom, the guns were rifle, markiv, shotgun plus a Browning pistol, the ammunitions were found in his closet. The RPC said the meat was to be taken to the government chemist for further investigations.