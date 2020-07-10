CCM’s NEC pardons Kinana, confirms Membe expulsion,

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM National Executive Committe (Nec) on Friday, July 10 lifted the suspension that the party had imposed on former secretary general Abdulrahman Kinana for an alleged misconduct.

Mr Kinana was issued with a strong warning and put under 18 months' watch, during which he was not be allowed to vie for any position except retaining his right to vote.

The veteran politician, who served as CCM secretary general between 2012 and 2018, was among several senior party cadres who were penalised by the party's Central Committee (CC) in February, this year for gross misconduct.

President Magufuli tabled the motion in Dodoma to pardon Kinana who recently asked for the party chairman’s forgiveness in Arusha Region.

“He regretted what he did. Above all he publicly asked for forgiveness. This can hardly be done by many.” Dr Magufuli told the NEC during the meeting which saw Dr Hussein Mwinyi picked as a candidate who will carry the party's flag in Zanzibar in the October General Election.

“To confess publicly needs some divine intervention. He touched me and I am confident you were touched too,” said the party chairman