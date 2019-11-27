CCM secretary general predicts opposition downfall

By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Unguja. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) secretary general Dr Bashiru Ali has today said that many of the opposition parties will automatically die because their policies don’t appeal to voters.

Dr Ali revealed this, when he was speaking in Unguja on Wednesday November 27, 2019 during a public rally as he continues with his tour of the Isles.

Dr Ali said most of opposition parties usually become active during election period something that means that they are out of touch with voters.

For that Mr Ali said there are all signs that CCM will continue to dominate Tanzania’s political arena for a long period.