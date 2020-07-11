The party CCM aims to create at least 8 million jobs in the formal and informal sectors especially for youth

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CCM’s National Congress has on Saturday July 11passed the party’s election manifesto for the next five years ahead of the October General Election prioritizing six key areas.

The party said it aims to protect and strengthen the principles of human dignity, equality, justice and good governance in order to maintain peace, unity and solidarity in the country.

Reading the manifesto before the delegates who convened in the capital Dodoma, the ruling party’s secretary-general, Dr Bashiru Ally said the second goal was to develop a modern, integrated and competitive economy built on the basis of manufacturing, economic services and infrastructure.

He added: To revolutionize agriculture, livestock and fisheries to ensure food security and sustainable livelihoods and contribute fully to the development of our country.

Another CCM’s goal as highlighted by Dr Bashiru is to enhance access to quality health care, education, water, electricity and decent housing in both rural and urban areas.

He stated that the party will also encourage the use of research, science, technology and innovation as a tool for rapid social and economic development.

Advertisement

Further CCM aims to create at least eight million jobs in the formal and informal sectors especially for youth.

After the secretary general had read the election manifesto, the party's chairman, President John Magufuli to pass the manifesto.