Call for independent electoral body

Dar es Salaam. Sections of Tanzanian are calling for dialogue and the establishment of an independent electoral body to make elections free and fair.

They gave their views amid growing frustration among main opposition parties that have announced to boycott local government elections slated for November 24.

The parties have accused the government of deliberately blocking their candidate from contesting in the grassroots elections in favour of the ruling party CCM.

Religious leaders, analysts and politicians who spoke in separate interviews yesterday said there was no more trust in the electoral process and recommended alternative ways to address the situation.

“I think there a need for an independent body to oversee the election since the ministry and the returning officers are not long trusted by the opposition. This body will also take charge of next year’s general election,” said Bishop Benson Bagonza of the The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Karagwe Diocese.

Others say the conflicting parties may opt to sit together and explore options that facilitate the election with harmony.

“I see two options, having negotiations or exploring legal procedures. In circumstances such as this, they can go to court,” said the Tanzania Muslim Council’s (Bakwata) central council chairman Hamis Mataka.

The chairman of Constitution Forum NGO, Deus Kibamba, calls for quick negotiations and added that a committee should be formed to advise the minister responsible for overseeing the election.

“Time is running out and Tanzanians are eagerly waiting to see what will happen. They would like to see independent electoral body supervising all elections in Tanzania instead of leaving this work to the ministry which has no enough expertise to handle it,” he said.