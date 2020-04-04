Chadema expresses concern over gatherings by Makonda

By Asna Kaniki @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The opposition political party Chadema, in the coastal zone says the action by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda to make impromptu tours of the city that attract crowds is putting the city at risk of coronavirus spread.

Over two weeks ago, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced that all forms of public gatherings had been banned in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far killed one person in Tanzania. Over one million people around the world have been infected by the virus, mostly in the US, Italy and China, with the global death toll exceeding 50,000.

The party’s coastal zone secretary, Mr Hemedi Alli, said yesterday what is needed now is for political leaders and other government officials to provide education to people so that they can be aware of the various ways of protecting themselves against the viral disease.

He warned against politicking the campaign against Covid-19, saying this is not the time for mobilising gatherings and making “unnecessary visits.”

“We don’t need politics on this issue nor are we supposed to make jokes about it. People have been banned to making unnecessary gatherings, but still Mr Makonda pulls crowds at different commuter bus stops without taking any precautions,” he said.

“He claims that he is sensitising people on being serious about protecting themselves against coronavirus, but what he does is very dangerous.”

However, Mr Makonda has been on record saying he was right when he holds meetings with people in his administrative region to brief them on developmental issues. Mr Makonda, who was also blamed by the opposition for revealing the name of a Covid-19, against the code of confidentiality, he said it was part of his duties to do so.

Recently when the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, raised concerns over Mr Makonda’s act of revealing the name of a Covid-19 patient, the RC said the minister and himself were 100 percent correct.

The minister is right, but I am also right as the chairman of the region’s security committee, I got informed about the name of a patient who was ailing at home instead of being taken to the hospital. That’s why I had to say it out,’’ said Mr Makonda.

The opposition yesterday also appealed for transparency in reporting coronavirus cases so that people can take precautionary measures.