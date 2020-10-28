Chadema’s Halima Mdee released says Police

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s Kawe Member of Parliament Halima Mdee has been released from Police custody after she was earlier on arrested by police officers in the morning.

This was confirmed by Kinondoni Regional Police Commander, Edward Bukombe who said Kawe constituency parliamentary aspirant Halima Mdee was taken by the police for questioning.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Bukombe said there had been an altercation and they decided to take her for questioning, stressing that she had been released and was continuing with her duties.