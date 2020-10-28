By Ephraim Bahemu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition party Chadema has on Wednesday, October 28, claimed that its parliamentary candidate for Kawe in Dar es Salaam, Ms Halima Mdee was under police custody, just hours after the polling started.

Ms Mdee, who doubles as chairperson for the opposition party's women's wing known by its Kiswahili acronym as Bawacha, has been the legislator for Kawe for two five-year terms consecutively.

However, she is facing a litmus test in the endeavor to defend her seat from preacher Josephat Gwajima who is vying for the seat on the ruling CCM ticket.

Ms Mdee' secretary, Ms Rose Moshi said on Wednesday that her candidate was being held at Kawe Police Station.

She said Ms Mdee' found herself in bad books of the law enforcers when she questioned the legitimacy of some votes which had been cast by the time she visited Tarafani Polling Station.

Ms Moshi further claimed that in Kawe, all agents for the opposition Chadema were denied entry into the polling stations over claims that they did not possess introductory letters from the returning officer.

