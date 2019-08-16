China to bring more investors to Tanzania

According to the TIC latest statistics, China is the leading foreign investor in Tanzania with huge investments followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

Dar es Salaam. China has pledged to bring more investors who are ready to invest in Tanzania.

Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Ms Wang Ke said this on Friday, during a handing-over ceremony where Chinese embassy donated office furniture worth Sh45 million to the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC).

Speaking to the journalists during the ceremony, Ms Ke expressed optimism saying the donation will bolster the centre's efficiency in providing better services to foreign and domestic investors.

“We are dedicated to support TIC and the country as a whole towards its desire to become a middle-income economy by 2025 through the industrialization initiative,” said Ms Ke.

