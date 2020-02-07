Corona virus kills doctor who first warned of it
Friday February 7 2020
Wuhan. A Chinese doctor who was among the first to raise a public alarm about the deadly new coronavirus outbreak died of the infection early on Friday, his hospital announced.
Opthalmologist Li Wenliang passed away from the infection at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social media platform Weibo, AFP has reported.
According to a BBC report, the 34-year-old had noticed seven cases of a virus that he thought looked like Sars - the virus that led to a global epidemic in 2003.
The reports show on 30 DecemberWenliang sent a message to fellow doctors in a chat group warning them to wear protective clothing to avoid infection.
Four days later he was summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was told to sign a letter.
In the letter he was accused of "making false comments" that had "severely disturbed the social order,’’ says a BBC report.
He was one of eight people who police said were being investigated for "spreading rumours" Local authorities later apologised to Dr Li.