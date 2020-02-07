Corona virus kills doctor who first warned of it

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Wuhan. A Chinese doctor who was among the first to raise a public alarm about the deadly new coronavirus outbreak died of the infection early on Friday, his hospital announced.

Opthalmologist Li Wenliang passed away from the infection at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social media platform Weibo, AFP has reported.

According to a BBC report, the 34-year-old had noticed seven cases of a virus that he thought looked like Sars - the virus that led to a global epidemic in 2003.

The reports show on 30 DecemberWenliang sent a message to fellow doctors in a chat group warning them to wear protective clothing to avoid infection.

Four days later he was summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was told to sign a letter.

In the letter he was accused of "making false comments" that had "severely disturbed the social order,’’ says a BBC report.

Related Stories China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies

Advertisement