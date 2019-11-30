Council chairman dragged to court over graft

By Sanjito Msafiri @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mkuranga. The Prevention of Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Coast Region on Friday arraigned the Chairman of Mkuranga District Council in Coast Region, Juma Abeid, for allegedly soliciting and receiving a Sh220, 000 bribe.

Reading the charges facing him, PCCB prosecutor in the district Euphrazia Kakiko, before Mkuranga Primary Court Magistrate Veronika Mawole, told the court the accused committed the offences on various occasions between January 1 and July 2, 2019.

Kakiko further told the court that Abeid solicited the cash from plaintiff Bashiri Chande to facilitate the transfer of his wife, who is a teacher in Babati District.

The PCCB prosecutor alleged in court that after the move the accused received sh.220, 000 on his mobile phone, whereby the complainant informed the PCCB over the matter.