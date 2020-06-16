By Hadija Jumanne News@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court has today ordered the Pangea, North Mara Exploration and Bulyanhulu Gold Mines President Deodatus Mwanyika (56) and his co-accused to pay compesation of Sh 1.5billion after they were found guilty of tax evasion.

The court also ordered the trio to pay an additional fine of Sh1.5 million fines or serve a jail term of four months.

The Resident magistrate Godfrey Isaya arrived at the decision after the accused pleaded guilty through a plea bargain arrangement at the office of the DPP.

Others also convicted alongside Mr Mwanyika on economic crimes charges number 37 of 2018 included Bulyanhulu Corporate affairs manager, Alex Lugendo (43) and the managing director of Pangea, North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines, Assa Mwaipopo (57).

Before the judgment was reach the state led by Paul Kadushi , Shadrack Kimaro and Wankyo Simon, claimed the case had come for judgment after the accused entered a guilty plea with the Director of Public Prosecution.

Out of the 39 charges, the accused faced one charge of not paying taxes worth $9,309,600 to the Tanzania Revenue authority.

