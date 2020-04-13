Nairobi. Eleven more people have tested positive for Covid-19, raising Kenya's cases to 208 on Monday April 13.

The new cases are six males and five female aged between one year and 40 years.

Making the announcement Monday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that one more death has been reported, raising the number of those who have died from the virus to nine.

Mr Kagwe said that over 8,000 samples from quarantined persons and their contacts have so far been tested.

He said that there have been 15 new recoveries, bringing the total to 40.

At the same time, Mr Kagwe urged employers to treat employees in a humane manner amid the tough times brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to those sending their staff on unpaid leave to consider supporting them “to be able to put a meal on the table”.