Covid-19: Kenya's cases rise to 142

By JOEL ODIDI

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya increased to 142 after 16 people tested positive on Sunday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the new patients include 15 Kenyans and one Nigerian.

The government has directed families of patients who succumb to coronavirus to bury kin within 24 hours; mourners restricted to 15.

The 16 cases were discovered after the ministry conducted tests on 530 samples. Nine of those who tested positive were from quarantine facilities, while sever were from contact tracing. Eleven patients had travel history while five were infected locally.

Dr Mwangangi said that of the positive cases, 12 are from Nairobi, three Mombasa and one from Kilifi. Nine are males while seven are females. She urged Kenyans visiting markets and other public places to wear masks. She said that production of face masks are on going locally and would be distributed at county levels.

She warned private hospitals against exploiting Kenyans during this period.