By Josephine Christopher

It, however, moved government securities valued at Sh16.7 billion on Friday as investors increasingly prefer risk-free investment avenues to equities.

But on Monday, activities returned to DSE’s equity counters when a total of Sh35.38 million was realised in turnover from 235,220 shares that were traded in nine deals.

All shares were sold by foreign investors on counters for three locally listed firms of CRDB Bank Plc, DSE and Tanzania Portland Cement Company Ltd (TPCC).CRDB Bank had a lion’s share of the traded equities.

A total of 234,370 CRDB Bank shares exchanged hands at the DSE on Monday at a weighted average price of Sh145 per share in six deals.

The self-listed DSE Plc counter had 170 shares traded at a weight-ed average price of Sh880 per share in a single deal.

The TPCC counter recorded a turnover of Sh1.4 million after trading 680 shares at a weighted average price of Sh2,080 per share.

The bourse also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49 percent and a face value of Sh190 million in three deals at 98 percent and 99.64 percent.

The DSE’s market report also shows that some investors were looking at trading their 1,098,624 TBL shares at a discounted price of Sh7,000 per share under the All or None (AON) board.

The beer maker’s market price is Sh10, 900 per share.All or None (AON) trade is an order to buy or sell stocks that must be executed in its entirety or not executed at all. It prevents investors from