Dar es Salaam. Desperate times call for desperate measures and woe unto those philandering men, as their playboy days are almost over.

In an attempt to bring sanity to the dating game, authorities have come up with ways to save women from the city’s marauding Casanovas.

Dar-es-Salaam will soon publish names of all married men with their pictures in the commercial capital as a measure to protect women from dishonest men.

Regional commissioner Paul Makonda yesterday said the names will be published in a state-owned website to stop ‘deceitful married men’ from preying on unsuspecting single women and eventually breaking their hearts.

“I have received several complaints from young women. Many women from Dar-es-Salaam Region have been deceived many times and they have had enough. These charming men have been promising to marry them, then ditch the women after using them. This is something that is humiliating,” Mr Makonda said.

“These cunning men have left many women nursing heartbreaks and emotional bruises. You’ll find a young man successfully wooing a woman, making her leave every other thing that she does and follows you, hoping that the man will marry her only to realize he is just using her.”

Mr Makonda says he will enforce laws to protect women who have been falsely promised marriage by men.

“If you look at the laws that we have in the country, there is a clause that protects women who were promised marriages only to be used and dumped. We want to use that clause to bring sanity in relationships.”

With the database in place, women would be able to check and find out whether a man is married.

The announcement seemed to have riled men because the RC did not mention whatever will happen to women who have equally been preying on men only to leave them broke.