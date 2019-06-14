Dar es Salaam port container handling set to double capacity

By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTz tmsowoya@tz.natiomedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for works, transport and communication Mr Isack Kamelwe said that the capacity of Dar es Salaam port to handle containers will soon double after completion of the expansion project at the the port.

According to Mr Kamwele the port currently has the capacity to handle between 3000 and 4000 containers but after completion of some projects, which the government is undertaking, the port will have the capacity to handle a vessel carrying more 6000.

Mr Kamwele was speaking during a tour of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi, who toured the port during his two-day state visit to Tanzania.

According to the minister the improvement wouldn’t only benefit Tanzanians but also other land locked countries.

Some of the projects, which are implemented to improve the port’s capacity include repairing of berths one to eight. He also pointed out that some infrastructures in the port, which includes roads will also be repaired.

“We are doing all in our capacity to improve the port’s efficiency,” Mr Kamwele told the DRC president.