Dar woman arraigned for possession of ammunitions

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam. Business woman Asha Juma ( 44), a resident of Manzese in the city has today been arraigned at Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court after she was found in possession of 45 bullets.

Asha was presented before Resident Magistrate Augustina Mmbando where she was not supposed to enter any plea because the court lacks jurisdiction to preside over economics crimes, unless permission is granted.

Prosecution led by state attorney Adolf Lema, claimed that the accused allegedly committed the crime on May 17, 2020.

Prosecution claimed that on the said date Asha at Manzese Argentina was found in possession of 29 bullets (12 millimeter caliber) without license.

In the second count, the accused was found in possession of 16 bullets (9 milimeter caliber) without a license.

Prosecution however said that investigation into the case were yet to be completed , therefore the magistrate adjourned the case until August 26.

Advertisement