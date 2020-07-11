Diamond Platnumz was even spotted at some point dancing during AliKiba’s performance of hit single Dodo whose video features his former flame Hamisa Mobeto

Dodoma. Diamond Platnumz and AliKiba are known foes whose rivalry has been one of the major talking points in Tanzania and East Africa’s showbiz, however, on Saturday July 11 the two for the first time performed on the same stage.

There is a row that has divided families and even cities in a battle for supremacy in the Bongo Flava industry with millions of followers on social media.

A rivalry that has often threatened to reach a boiling point with a war of words and as a matter of fact they won’t even support the same football team.

For the first time the two singers were on the same side as part of the entertainers who performed at the CCM delegates conference that convened in Dodoma for two days.

AliKiba was the first to get on stage singing a rendition of his successful hit single Dodo, before Diamond Platnumz came on stage to perform ‘Baba Lao’ as the delegates cheered them on.

Diamond who was dressed in CCM colours is known admirer of President Magufuli, has in the past performed at CCM campaigns where he is a great attraction.

AliKiba on the other hand went for the neutral colours in a grey suit with a white shirt.

The question that many are asking is whether the two artistes have buried the hatchet and if performance could usher in new beginnings as Diamond Platnumz was seen dancing during AliKiba’s performance.