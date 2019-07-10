Diamond named new Tanzania Commission for Aids Ambassador

By Ndeninsia Lisley news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Three days after the much talked about birthday bash and the announcement that his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donnah was expecting his fourth child; Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz has been appointed TacAids Ambassador.

The Tanzania Commission for Aids (TACAIDS) announced on Wednesday July 10 in Dar es Salaam during the commission’s meeting with artists from Wasafi Record label which is headed by Diamond.

Tacaids’ acting director Jumanne Issango said during the fourth strategy to end HIV/Aids the commission’s prioritizes the provision reproductive health education to the youth and create more awareness on the disease.

Speaking after his appointment, the Bongo Flava Star Diamond Platinumz said that if women held their guard not to allow men to have sex without protection then it would lessen HIV/AIDS transmission in the country.

Diamond Platinumz was responding a question from a journalist seeking to know how the artist would conduct the campaign through the upcoming Wasafi festival and how faithful the artiste is.

“I believe if women stick to the no protection no sex men will just have to comply,” said Diamond the father of three.

Speaking on working together with TACAIDS via Wasafi festival, he said the campaign has come at a right time as the festival is not just about entertainment alone but also to provide education to youth.

National Arts Council (Basata) officer Bonnah Masenge commended Tacaids’ decision saying they had made the right move to use artists because of the huge influence that they have on the youth especially through social media.