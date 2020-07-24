East Africa’s private sector body mourns former President Mkapa

EABC said in its condolences to the family, friends, government and citizens of Tanzania that Mkapa played a pivotal role in enforcing harmonised regional trade policies that saw a reduction in non-tariff barriers, sparking an increase in the volumes of intra-regional trade.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The East African Business Council (EABC) has described the late former President Benjamin Mkapa as leader who was an astute advocate for the growth of the regional private sector and instrumental player in fast-tracking the EAC Customs Union Protocol and Common Market.

Mkapa was President of Tanzania for one decade from 1995 to 2005. He passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 24 while receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has deaclared seven days of mourning as per Tanzanian laws.

EABC said in its condolences to the family, friends, government and citizens of Tanzania that Mkapa played a pivotal role in enforcing harmonised regional trade policies that saw a reduction in non-tariff barriers, sparking an increase in the volumes of intra-regional trade.

EABC Executive Director Dr Peter Mathuki said in a statement that Mkapa’s vibrant leadership was not only reflected in his efficacy in calming regional trade disputes but also in brokering regional peace dialogues that created a conducive business environment in Africa.

“Twenty years since the revival of the EAC, his vision for regional integration continues to live on. The business community will vanguard his vision for the prosperity of our beloved EAC region,” said Dr Mathuki.

He added,” H.E. Mkapa will be remembered as a Pan Africanist, one of the founding fathers of the East African Community who championed for the revival of regional integration.”

