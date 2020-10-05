Early morning accident claims five lives, injuring 10 in Dar

By Baraka Samson

Dar es Salaam. Five people have died while 10 others were seriously injured in an early morning accident after a bus they were travelling in from Temeke to Kariakoo collided with truck on Mandela Road.

According to Dar es Salaam Special Zone Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa the dead are three men and two women who died on the spot.

RPC Mambosasa added that eyewitnesses confirmed that the driver ignored traffic lights and as a result, the bus collided with the truck at the intersection.

“Among the 10 injuries, four are in critical condition and have been taken to the hospital for specialised treatment,” said RPC Lazaro Mambosasa.

More to follow