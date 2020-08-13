Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude strikes off Tanzania coast

Dar es Salaam

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck off the coast of Tanzania on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS reported that the incident took place at about 8.13pm local time.

According to the Tanzania Metrological Authority the quake was confirmed by the Geological Survey of Tanzania saying there were no possibilities of causing a Tsunami.

There have not been any reports of damage but the effects of the quake were reportedly felt as far as Nairobi Kenya.

The offshore quake struck at a depth of 15.5 kilometres (9.6 miles) just after 8 pm (1700 GMT) local time. The epicentre was 66 kilometres southeast of Vikindu, USGS said.

Vikindu is just outside Dar es Salaam.

Deep quakes tend to cause less shaking than shallower ones, which have far more potential for destruction.

Earthquakes are rare in East Africa.