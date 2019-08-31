Eco-tourism is ‘untapped goldmine’

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Community leaders in the natural resource-rich Ngorongoro District have reached out to investors to tap into the potential of eco-tourism business.

A councillor for Engaresaro village in Ngorongoro district, Ibrahim Sakay, says investors interested in the eco-tourism business can sustainably invest in the area where communities are ready for partnerships that can increase benefits from their natural resources.

Councillor Sakay said the land-use plan developed recently had identified land for potential eco-tourism investments.

“We are ready to support initiatives that can further promote community driveneco-tourism,” he said.

The civic leader was speaking during a recent South-South bi-lateral exchange that UN Women facilitated for two civil society organisations working with rural women – the Pastoral Women’s Council (PWC) of Tanzania and El Ghaith Association based in BordjBouArreridj, in Algeria.

The purpose of the exchange visit was to build on combined strengths and unique insights of civil society organisations in order to increase the organisations’ impact in sustainable economic-empowerment for rural women and girls.

The village council has reached agreements with accommodation facilities operating in the neighbourhood to employ a certain number of locals in areas such as tour-guiding, in addition to sharing the revenue generated.

“We would like developments to take shape in a number of areas, including at the livestock-homestead for women, our beautiful landscapes overlooking Lake Natron area, which is a hub for the Pink Flamingos, near the Engaresaro Falls and around the scenic mountains. That way, we can boost our revenue, which can help us initiate various development projects in our area,” added councillor Sakay.

Councillor Sakay further said increased investment in this part of Tanzania’s tourism hub and ensuring that all revenue generated is invested back into developing Engaresero village, can improve the quality of life for the people in this area.

Women in the area are also tapping into the tourism sector by producing crafts sold to tourists while the Women Solidarity Boma Project in Engaresero, which is supported through the UN Women Fund for Gender Equality, has also become a tourist attraction.

“Tourists are fascinated by how the UN Women and PWC partnership has managed to create a livestock-homestead that is run by women from Engaresero village and other surrounding villages, in a male-dominated community that has prevented women from owning livestock and land for many, many years,” Councilor Sakay said.

Currently, the women who now own 24 cows and 46 sheep are working with the PWC on ways to include new features to their livestock-homestead to boost revenue. With support, they would like to provide eco-friendly accommodation facilities and serve traditional Masaai cuisine.

Since January this year, the livestock-homestead has generated over a million Tanzanian Shillings in fees paid by tourists who visit the enterprise. A craft market located at the homestead, is also popular with tourists who come to buy souvenirs and interact with the women. Additional cultural activities such as dances can bring more excitement to the livestock-homestead.