Dar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission (NEC) director of election Dr Wilson Charles has insisted that all activities in the 2020 general election at the national level will be conducted in Dodoma as the project to construct new headquarters nears completion.

He made the statement today January 6, 2010 when he toured the site at Njedengwa in Dodoma. Dr Wilson Charles said the contractor Suma JKT has assured him that the project will be completed on time.

Dr Charles, who accompanied NEC chairman Professor Semistocles Kaijage said that the implementation of the project will be completed in April.

Suma JKT were handed the project after the first contractor Tanzania Building Agence (TBA) failed to implement the project on time.

“The first contractor was TBA but they failed and were replaced by Suma JKT because the drawings he presented didn’t meet the required standards…TBA in collaborations with Ardhi University came up with new designs which met the required standards,” said Dr Charles in a statement sent to the media.

He revealed that the commission has already deposited the initial payment for implementation of the project to Suma JKT. He also said Suma JKT has deployed more than 300 youth to implement the eight storey building.

On his part Mr Lazaro Masanja who is Suma JKT project manager advised Tanroads to repair a road linking the site and the rest of the town which is inaccessible during rainy season.