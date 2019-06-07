Ethiopian PM visits Sudan to mediate crisis

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will visit Khartoum on Friday to hold talks with both the military rulers and the opposition group over the country’s political crisis.

By MOHAMMED AMIN

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will visit Khartoum on Friday to hold talks with both the military rulers and the opposition group over the country’s political crisis, a source from the Alliance for Freedom and Change said.

The source told the Nation that the opposition alliance was invited to meet Dr Abiy during his one-day visit.

“Alliance for Freedom and Change has received an invitation for a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who will visit the country on Friday. The agenda of the invitation is only related to the talks over the political crisis in Sudan,” the source said.

Dr Abiy’s mediation comes amid the suspension of Sudan from all African Union activities until the military rulers hand over to civilian-led authority.

Sudan unrest has claimed more than 100 lives after security forces stormed a weeks-long sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

The protests forced the military to oust veteran president Omar al-Bashir in April.