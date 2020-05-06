Ex-opposition leader Masumbuko Lamwai passes away

Dr Lamwai in the year 2000 joined the ruling party CCM. That was at a time of internal crisis in his NCCR-Mageuzi party.

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A prominent lawyer and one of the founders of opposition politics in Tanzania, Dr Masumbuko Lamwai, died yesterday at his Kunduchi home in Dar es Salaam as he was about to be taken to hospital.

His younger brother, who is also a Member of Parliament for Rombo Constituency, Mr Joseph Selasini, said the late Lamwai was an inspiration in Tanzania’s modern day politics.

“He inspired me to support opposition politics in 1992 when Tanzania officially became a multiparty country,” said Mr Selasini, adding that burial arrangements were ongoing at his home.

The lawmaker said Mr Lamwai once lectured at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), majoring in the law of evidence and civil procedure.

“He started his movement in revolutionary politics when he was still teaching at UDSM,” said Mr Selasini, describing him as a man who always stood for what he believed in and a hard worker.

The NCCR Mageuzi party Chair-man, Mr James Mbatia, said the late Lamwai utilised his education for the benefit of the society he defended.

Advertisement

Challenged Parliamentary Orders

He recalled how he stood against the parliamentary standing orders that were meant to force Members of Parliament to take an oath to be loyal to the government of the day.“He had the guts of facing the government at a time when opposition politics wasn’t some-thing popular at that time,’’ says Mr Mbatia.

Dr Lamwai in the year 2000 joined the ruling party CCM. That was at a time of internal crisis in his NCCR-Mageuzi party.

The CCM Secretary of Foreign Affairs Colonel Ngemela Lubinga said Dr Lamwai will be remembered for being a politician, whose legal awareness and political experience helped CCM win cases.