Family blocks don’s autopsy

Dar es Salaam. The family of the senior lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)’s economics department, Pro Amon Mbele, 66, said they have not asked for a post-mortem examination of the body of their father who was found dead inside his bedroom on Sunday.

The renowned professor was found lying on a pool of own blood hours after he returned home safely following a meeting with friends.

“We believe our father died of natural causes and therefore we refused any postmortem to be conducted on his body,” said Prof Mbele’s elder daughter Josina Mbele.

Prof Mbele, who is survived with a widow and five children, is expected to be buried today at Kondo graveyard, Bahari Beach area, Dar es Salaam.

Speaking with The Citizen at the deceased Nyanza Street home in Kunduchi Mtongani, Ms Mbele said before death on January 4 this year, he arrived at his home around 4pm well and sound.

She said, few minutes after he arrived home, a house helper identified as Ali Selemani who had an appointment with the lecturer went to knock on his door but there was no response.

She said after knocking for a long time without response, Mr Suleiman got worried and decided to call them because it unusual delay a response when one knocked at his door.

“When we arrived at home we thought our father has gone out. We decided to check through the window of his bedroom and saw him lying on the ground,” she said.

She said they reported the matter to a nearby police station. With the help of the police we went back home and found him lying on a pool of his own blood.

After a quick examination, we discovered he was already dead and was taken to Kawe Police Station before being transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital,” she said. His burial will proceeded by a requiem mass at St Nicholaus Catholic Parish, Kunduchi Mtongani.