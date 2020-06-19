By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam. Private schools owners have cautioned parents against undue expectations over the funding of their children’s education in the post Covid-19 reopening.

An official of the association of private schools owners said parents must be ready to dig deep into their pockets to support smooth learning of their children.

The official was alluding to some expressions by parents who have raised concern that they may be forced to pay premiums above what they should have catered for before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Some schools operators have separately felt that some parents may hide behind sweeping statements by government officials over fees payments, in an attempt to escape responsibility.

The government officially announced on Wednesday that schools would reopen on June 29, 2020, setting off a flury of activity as households prepare to send their kids back to class.

Despite assurance by Education minister Joyce Ndalichako that parents would not be required to pay fees for the time their children spent at home, some schools were already asking parents to start paying for the entire period.

Parents who spoke to The Citizen yesterday confirmed that already the bills for school fees had started landing on their doorsteps.

Some of them, however, pleaded for the reduction of the fees, pointing out to the financial impact the pandemic has had on everyone.Prof Ndalichako called on school boards to put in place a system that would be easy on parents and guardians, arguing no one was pre-pared for the Covid-19 disruption.

The minister also called on parents who didn’t complete first term fee to do so, while criticising schools that plan not to accept students for lack of fees.

But, Tanzania Association of Managers and Owners of Non-Government Schools and Colleges (Tamongsco) through their Chairman Leonard Mao said in order for the educational activities to go on as required, fees must be paid in full.

He said payment of fees follows the government-imposed school term deadlines for the period between January to June and July to December, noting that the payment would help pay off teachers’ salary arrears, food and general maintenance.

“In order to eliminate the ambiguity of why parents should pay full fee, we will explain before schools reopen,” Mr Mao told The Citizen in a telephone interview.

He said the fees would go hand in hand with other contributions, and reiterated that they will not accept any student back without fees.

“Let’s not mix politics with education. What will the children eat? When will the teachers be paid, at whose cost,? he questioned adding: “We are only ready to receive and teach students while parents should look for fees.”

Mr Mao spoke on the day that the association called off a planned meeting of school owners in Dodoma over lack of funds.

The meeting was to discuss the reopening. “We are all struggling. We may also be forced to pay for tours, field trips and other activities that won’t happen,” Mohamed Yunus, a father of four lamented.

Mr Yunus said it was an unprecedented and stressful time for both sides.Thomas Mburu, a small scale trader who is required to pay at least Sh4 million for his four children, said his income has gone down drastically.

“The savings I had have dried up, I don't know how I will raise all the fees.” He asked schools to accept partial fees.

Private school owners had can-celled salaries, issued unpaid leave and terminated contracts for some staff on the grounds that parents did not pay school fees.