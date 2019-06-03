Finance and Planning ministry set to spend Sh11.9 trillion in

  1. The Citizen
Monday June 3 2019

minister, Dr Philip Mpango

In Summary

By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitzenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania’s Finance and Planning ministry plans to spend some Sh11.9 trillion in the next financial year, which kicks off on July 1.

This was revealed on Monday, June 3 in Parliament by the docket’s minister, Dr Philip Mpango, when tabling the 2019/20 fiscal year budget proposal for his ministry.

 Dr Mpango said of the Sh11.9 trillion, some Sh11.2 trillion is meant for recurrent expenditures, with the rest being for development projects

More to follow