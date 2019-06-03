Finance and Planning ministry set to spend Sh11.9 trillion in

By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitzenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania’s Finance and Planning ministry plans to spend some Sh11.9 trillion in the next financial year, which kicks off on July 1.

This was revealed on Monday, June 3 in Parliament by the docket’s minister, Dr Philip Mpango, when tabling the 2019/20 fiscal year budget proposal for his ministry.

Dr Mpango said of the Sh11.9 trillion, some Sh11.2 trillion is meant for recurrent expenditures, with the rest being for development projects