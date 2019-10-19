For the third time: The Citizen wins DSE award

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Citizen newspaper won Best Print Media of the Year award for reporting on capital markets.

The award was organized by the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) at the fourth year Members Awards 2019 on Saturday October 18.

This is the third time for The Citizen to win the award and second consecutive time since the award programme came into being in 2016.

Speaking during the ceremony, the deputy minister of Finance and Planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji said bringing awareness on capital markets to people is vital to achieving the country’s goal to be a middle income economy.

“We need to educate people on capital markets and financial literacy in order for them to know the safe place to invest,’’ said Dr Kijaji.

The DSE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moremi Marwa said this year’s award is part of DSE’s initiatives to comply with the international United Nation Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative which deals with how the world can achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This year’s award is mainly based on how members have performed well in Environment, Social and good governance, and how the listed companies have continued to be good members of the DSE,” he said.

For his part, the chairman of the DSE sustainability committee Ludovick Utouh said despite the fact that capital market is a key sector in building the economy, awareness among Tanzanians is low.

“We selected winners by considering how they affect people and how they build capacity to people and stakeholders on building our economy,’’ he said.

Winners in other categories.

A. Best Listed Company of the Year in the Main Investment Market (MIM) segment

Maendeleo Bank Plc (MBP)

B. Best Listed Company of the Year in the Enterprise Growth Market (EGM) segment

CRDB Bank Plc

C. Best Stock Broker of the Year

Orbit Securities.

D. Best Custodian of the Year

Standard Chartered Bank

E. Best Digital Media of the Year for Reporting Financial News.