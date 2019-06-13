By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz

Dar es Salam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has today warned of the occurrence of heavy rains in the some coastal regions.

The regions include Mtwara, Lindi, Coastal, Dar es Salaam, Unguja and Pemba.

The downpour is expected to between June 13 and 16.

TMA called for residents in those regions to take the necessary precautions because the rain will be accompanied by strong winds.

The wind will blow at between 20 and 70 KPH and is expected to interfere with marine transport services.