By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Ten foreign missions in Tanzania have on Wednesday, September 2, issued a joint statement wishing Tanzania peaceful campaigns and elections ahead of the October 2020 polls.

The joint statement was issued by missions representing Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

“We extend our best wishes to all candidates contesting for Presidential, Parliamentary and councilor positions,” reads the statement.

The statement further says, ‘We equally express our eager hope that the process shall see pledges for free and fair elections come true during the 2020 elections. We underline our support to the democratic process and functioning of democratic institutions in Tanzania’.

The statement further says that enhanced transparency which includes equitable media coverage, as well as clear adjudication of disputes will strengthen legitimacy of the electoral process among Tanzanian citizens.

“We call on all stakeholders to commit to ensuring a secure environment to all contestants, respect the rule of law and full impartiality of the institutions and authorities in charge of managing elections,” reads the final part of the statement.

