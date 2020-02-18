Former Chadema secretary general defects to the ruling party CCM

Dr Masinji joined the main opposition party in March, 2016 replacing Dr Wilbroard Slaa, who quitted the party ahead of the 2015 general election following the party’s decision to appoint Mr Edward Lowassa as its Presidential flag bearer.

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former main opposition Chadema secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji has defected to the ruling party, CCM.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, 18, 2020, at Lumumba’s CCM sub office in Dar es Salaam, Dr Masinji said he decided to join CCM in support of the fifth phase government to bring about economic development to the people.

Dr Masinji joined the main opposition party in March, 2016 replacing Dr Wilbroard Slaa, who quitted the party ahead of the 2015 general election following the party’s decision to appoint Mr Edward Lowassa as its Presidential flag bearer.

Dr Masinji said that he made the decision after a thorough evaluation about his former party ideologies. Dr Masinji, who was replaced by Mr John Mnyika as the party’s secretary general, said he concluded that through the opposition’s ideologies the country can’t reach people’s expectations.

“In Chadema which is a conservative party there is mismatch between what we believe and what we are doing; that’s why I am requesting to join CCM, which, I think, is leading the country into the right direction,” said Dr Masinji.