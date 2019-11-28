By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister of Tanzania Mr Mizengo Pinda has applauded the Government of India and its people for embracing a high-level of democracy since the nation adopted its Constitution.

Mr Pinda issued the remarks at a ceremony organized by the High Commission of India in Tanzania to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, held in Dar es Salaam Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

“It is indisputable in my view, the fact that, among other things, the Constitution of India allowed India to champion for the liberation of other Asian as well as African countries including Tanzania,” Mr Pinda said.

He added: “We will always cherish the role played by Late India’s Founding Father in collaboration with the African leaders like the Late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and other political activists.”

He further called upon Tanzania and India to learn from wisdom left by the Founding Fathers by embracing democracy in compliance with the state Constitution.

November 26th is celebrated every year as India’s Constitution Day (also known as 'Samvidhan Divas').

The celebrations aim to reiterate and reorient the citizens towards the values and principles expressed in the Indian Constitution and encouraging all Indians to play their rightful role in strengthening the Indian Democracy.

Further, it aims to create awareness of Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Referring to the existing bilateral socio-economic relations between Tanzania and India, Mr Pinda further highlighted that the current trend of economic interdependence have amplified the bilateral relations between India and Tanzania ranging from trade, education, agriculture, water, information communication technology (ICT), tourism and health sector.

“Tanzania and India have enjoyed traditionally close, friendly and co-operative socio-economic relations from the 1960s. Let me reassure you, Tanzania remains committed to continue strengthening the ties for mutual benefits,” said Mr Pinda.

The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania Mr Sanjiv Kohli during the colourful event said, “When India achieved independence in August 1947, many people thought it wouldn’t survive as a democratic nation, given with the population size and challenges of poverty and illiteracy. But today, we celebrate this historic day to mark the 70th Anniversary.”

The High Commissioner further reiterated India’s commitment to continue cooperating with Tanzania in all sphere of socio-economic and culture affairs.