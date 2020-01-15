Former Zanzibar AG seeks to file case over residence ID

By Mohammed Khamis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The registration for the Zanzibar Residence ID has taken another twist after the former Zanzibar Attorney General (AG), Mr Abubakar Khamis Bakary expressed interest to seek the document through court.

Mr Bakary who served as Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) and former minister of Legal Affairs believes that the court is the only organ that will provide him with the document after authorities have failed to do so.

He made the statement on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 when addressing a press conference to provide assessment on grievances facing citizens in the process of securing the document.

The Zanzibar ID enables citizens to register in the Zanzibar Electoral Commissions (Zec’s) registry slated to kick off from January 18, 2020 and those without it will not be registered.

Mr Bakary who now chairs the ACT-Wazalendo ethical committee said he registered himself for the document at the Micheweni District, North Pemba Region.

“I reported at the offices at the date set for collection of the document, just to be told to report two days later. When I returned at the offices, I was told that my name was completely missing in the system,” he said.

