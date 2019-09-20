By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Hai. Four Chadema officials in Kilimanjaro Region, including Special Seat Member of Parliament Lucy Owenya are being held by the police following an order by Hai District Commissioner Mr Lengai Ole Sabaya.

The four were arrested for allegedly touring Rundugai Primary school on Friday 20, 2019 where they participated in ‘political activities’, which is against the laws.

Others, who were arrested, include Hai District Council chairperson Mr Helga Mchomvu, Hai MP’s secretary Irene Lema and Machame North ward councilor Mr Clement Kwayu.

Speaking to The Citizen Mr Sabaya said the four Chadema officials went to the school, to offer their donation, but they spoke to the pupils without District Executive Director’s permission.

“There are directives from the President that anyone, who wants to donate something to any school he or she must consult the District Executive Director,” said Mr Sabaya.

The four are being held at Bomang’ombe Police Station on the Arusha- Moshi Highway.

Advertisement